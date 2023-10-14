Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $21.80 Million Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $21,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 581.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $28,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,975 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $95.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $104.04.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $921.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.96 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

