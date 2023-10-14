Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $23.35 Million Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 714,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $23,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 563,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 319,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOO opened at $31.96 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $442.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

