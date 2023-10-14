Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $27.15 Million Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.53% of Maximus worth $27,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,217.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,141 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,642,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $107,837.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,217.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,113. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.36). Maximus had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

