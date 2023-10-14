Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $31.98 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 506,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 185,016 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $31,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $6,311,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,470,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,470,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,123 shares of company stock valued at $16,680,740 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MU opened at $69.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average of $65.81. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

