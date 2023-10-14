Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Chemed were worth $14,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Chemed by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CHE opened at $502.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.52. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $431.71 and a twelve month high of $574.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.92.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total value of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,331.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

