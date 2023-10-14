Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 20,140 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,140 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $15,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 445.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TECH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.70. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

