Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 1.08% of Digi International worth $15,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digi International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,174,000 after purchasing an additional 37,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Digi International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Digi International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,972 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Digi International by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 131,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 51,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digi International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 6,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $212,713.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $212,713.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,490.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 10,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $352,201.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,533.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,694 shares of company stock worth $1,275,762. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGII

Digi International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79. Digi International Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $43.68. The company has a market cap of $870.12 million, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $112.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.75 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 6.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Digi International

(Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.