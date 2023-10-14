Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,050 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Silgan were worth $15,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 234.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 1,087.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Silgan by 65.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Trading Up 0.6 %

Silgan stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.08). Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLGN shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silgan

About Silgan

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.