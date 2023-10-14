Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,317 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 542,359 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $260,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $539.27 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $499.08 and its 200 day moving average is $491.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

