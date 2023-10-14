Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 143,613 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 143,613 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.26% of KBR worth $22,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of KBR by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 35.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Get KBR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $60.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.41.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.06%.

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.