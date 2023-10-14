Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 36,236 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 36,236 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.26% of Globus Medical worth $15,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Globus Medical Price Performance

NYSE:GMED opened at $53.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $80.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.54 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

