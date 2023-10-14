Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 37,270 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,270 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.18% of Clean Harbors worth $15,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.9% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $598,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $598,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $1,767,376.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,251,417.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,082 shares of company stock worth $4,981,956. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $159.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $178.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

