Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 6,760 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.24% of Eagle Materials worth $16,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,109,000 after purchasing an additional 600,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $60,428,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 786,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 251,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 181,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $375,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,637.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,730. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $164.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.63 and its 200-day moving average is $169.63. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.25 and a 1 year high of $195.96.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

