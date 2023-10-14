Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Takes $14.53 Million Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 220,759 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,526,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.29% of SouthState as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SouthState by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSB shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Insider Activity

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $316,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Trading Down 1.5 %

SSB opened at $66.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.40.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.20). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $555.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

