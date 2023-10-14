Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,764 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $26,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SPG. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $107.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.33. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.14 and a 52 week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.50%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.