Fruits Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $166,111.47 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

