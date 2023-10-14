FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 160.4% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.61. 23,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,598. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

