FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 987,300 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 744,300 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FTI Consulting

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $631,159.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $631,159.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 34,159 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $6,248,364.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,745,543.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,897 shares of company stock valued at $16,658,744. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FCN opened at $189.79 on Friday. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $140.09 and a 52 week high of $205.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.