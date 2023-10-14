Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) PT Lowered to $12.00

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Fulton Financial stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.30 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 85,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fulton Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

