Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Fusion Fuel Green from $12.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

HTOO stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green in the second quarter worth about $141,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 6,092.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 87,176 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

