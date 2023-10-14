GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) PT Lowered to GBX 340

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 375 ($4.59) to GBX 340 ($4.16) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of GB Group from GBX 335 ($4.10) to GBX 285 ($3.49) in a research report on Monday, June 19th.
GB Group Stock Performance
GB Group Company Profile
GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.
