Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) VP Sells $114,452.00 in Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) VP Yong Yu sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $114,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,031.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Yong Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genelux alerts:

On Tuesday, September 26th, Yong Yu sold 5,200 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $122,512.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Yong Yu sold 6,000 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $167,760.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Yong Yu sold 10,400 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $227,656.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Yong Yu sold 29,800 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $629,972.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Yong Yu sold 19,800 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $489,060.00.

Genelux Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNLX opened at $20.86 on Friday. Genelux Co. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNLX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLX. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genelux by 1,370.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 181,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genelux by 884.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 128,298 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter valued at about $1,247,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genelux by 493.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 37,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.