General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

