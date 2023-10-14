Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading Down 5.9%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33. 334,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 513,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Genprex Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.

Get Genprex alerts:

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genprex, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genprex

About Genprex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNPX. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 1st quarter worth $1,774,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Genprex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genprex by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 99,186 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Genprex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Genprex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) that is in Phase 1/2 and 2 clinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, and GPX-003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.