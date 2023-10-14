Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GLBZ opened at $6.23 on Friday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 13.09%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GLBZ Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of Glen Burnie Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

