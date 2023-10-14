Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $486.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $141.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 81,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,941 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

