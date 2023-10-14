Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

NASDAQ CATH opened at $52.56 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $693.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

