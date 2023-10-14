Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.07% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after buying an additional 1,107,197 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,886,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,179,000 after buying an additional 1,002,106 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,511,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,212,000 after buying an additional 834,330 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,430,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 536,301 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PAVE opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

