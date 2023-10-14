Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gold Resource

Gold Resource Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Gold Resource will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,514,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,734 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 580,797 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 347,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 182,223 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.