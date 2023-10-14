Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Greencore Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Greencore Group stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $4.56.

About Greencore Group

Featured Stories

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

