Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Greencore Group Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Greencore Group stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $4.56.
About Greencore Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greencore Group
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.