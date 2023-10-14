Haleon’s (HLN) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Haleon (LON:HLN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 280 ($3.43) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HLN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 350 ($4.28) to GBX 340 ($4.16) in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 400 ($4.90) to GBX 378 ($4.63) in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Haleon from GBX 390 ($4.77) to GBX 387 ($4.74) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Haleon from GBX 375 ($4.59) to GBX 370 ($4.53) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 332 ($4.06).

Shares of LON:HLN opened at GBX 331.30 ($4.06) on Tuesday. Haleon has a 1 year low of GBX 263.15 ($3.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 357.65 ($4.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,545.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 328.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 330.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Haleon’s payout ratio is currently 3,076.92%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

