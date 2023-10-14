Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IVV stock opened at $433.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.43 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

