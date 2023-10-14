Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $490,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,405,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.52.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.6 %

UNH opened at $539.27 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $499.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

