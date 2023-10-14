Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 472,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.6% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PFE opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

