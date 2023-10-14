Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 453 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 472,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.6% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of PFE opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

