Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.06.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $34.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,369 shares in the company, valued at $9,036,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $82,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,034,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,036,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,704 shares of company stock worth $1,678,019 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

