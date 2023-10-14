Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Acquires New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 817 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Tesla makes up approximately 0.1% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $98,698,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $11,384,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.03.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.12. The stock had a trading volume of 102,296,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,819,375. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.12 and its 200 day moving average is $229.90. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

