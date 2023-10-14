Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Sells 6,937 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 12.0% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc owned 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.84. The stock had a trading volume of 405,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,292. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

