HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Yatra Online Stock Performance

Shares of YTRA stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Yatra Online has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatra Online

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the first quarter worth $303,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 30,123.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 23.3% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

