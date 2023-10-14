Head-To-Head Contrast: DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) versus Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alithya Group and DigitalOcean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $395.41 million 0.38 -$22.77 million ($0.26) -6.54 DigitalOcean $576.32 million 3.54 -$27.80 million ($0.36) -63.72

Alithya Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DigitalOcean. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alithya Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 DigitalOcean 3 5 5 0 2.15

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alithya Group and DigitalOcean, as provided by MarketBeat.

Alithya Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 96.08%. DigitalOcean has a consensus price target of $36.75, indicating a potential upside of 60.27%. Given Alithya Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of DigitalOcean shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -6.24% -0.09% -0.04% DigitalOcean -5.27% -32.38% 1.95%

Volatility and Risk

Alithya Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Alithya Group

(Get Free Report)

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.