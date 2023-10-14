Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0793 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

