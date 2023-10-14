Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.30. The firm has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

