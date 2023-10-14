Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

