Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,913 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,012,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,677 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,195 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 30,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

InMode Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of INMD stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $136.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. InMode had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 36.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.