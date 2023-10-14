Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 131.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.