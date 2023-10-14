Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,324 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 5,220.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 379.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $66,942,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 4,515.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,975,000 after buying an additional 1,150,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $197,135.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,646,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $197,135.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,646,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,766. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ciena from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ciena

Ciena Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.