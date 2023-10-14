Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $787,000 Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 28.5% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60,910 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Centene by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 161.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $71.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $87.84.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

