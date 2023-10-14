Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Invests $219,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 66.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 73.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $79.71.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.