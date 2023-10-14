Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Intuit Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $533.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $558.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $521.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

