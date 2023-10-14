Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $446.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $468.36 and its 200-day moving average is $465.60. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $409.06 and a 12-month high of $500.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

